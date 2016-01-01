Overview

Dr. Timothy Rhyme, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Rhyme works at Agape Medical Center in Vineland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.