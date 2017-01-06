Overview of Dr. Timothy Rich, MD

Dr. Timothy Rich, MD is a Pulmonologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Rich works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.