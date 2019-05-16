Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Roberts, MD
Dr. Timothy Roberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital, Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Carle Champaign on Mattis1802 S Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821 Directions (217) 365-2855Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr. Roberts is an excellent and caring clinician and physician. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Timothy Roberts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275668238
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.