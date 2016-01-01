See All Spine Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD

Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 (281) 737-2932

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

About Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD

  • Neurological Spine Surgery
  • English
  • Male
Education & Certifications

  • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
  • Baylor Scott and White Health
  • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
  • University Of New Mexico|UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robinson works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

Dr. Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

