Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD
Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Roddy's Office Locations
Urology Clinic at Mountlake Terrace6005 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Roddy has been my Urologist for several years, diagnosing and treating me for Prostate Cancer. In March of 2012 he recommended I undergo Da Vinci robotic prostatectomy surgery which was accomplished with a very successful outcome. Doctor Roddy's Professionalism, Knowledge, Personality, and excellent bedside manner turned a traumatic situation into a less stressful event. I can’t thank him enough for everything he has done. I highly recommend him to everyone.
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Med
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Dr. Roddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roddy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddy.
