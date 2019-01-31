See All Urologists in Mountlake Terrace, WA
Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD

Urology
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Mountlake Terrace, WA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD

Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Roddy works at Urology Clinic at Mountlake Terrace in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roddy's Office Locations

    Urology Clinic at Mountlake Terrace
    6005 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2019
    Doctor Roddy has been my Urologist for several years, diagnosing and treating me for Prostate Cancer. In March of 2012 he recommended I undergo Da Vinci robotic prostatectomy surgery which was accomplished with a very successful outcome. Doctor Roddy's Professionalism, Knowledge, Personality, and excellent bedside manner turned a traumatic situation into a less stressful event. I can’t thank him enough for everything he has done. I highly recommend him to everyone.
    Steve Nevens in Naches, WA — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487696092
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University School Med
    Residency
    • University Tex Health Scis Center
    Internship
    • University Tex Health Scis Center
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roddy works at Urology Clinic at Mountlake Terrace in Mountlake Terrace, WA. View the full address on Dr. Roddy’s profile.

    Dr. Roddy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

