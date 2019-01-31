Overview of Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD

Dr. Timothy Roddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Roddy works at Urology Clinic at Mountlake Terrace in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.