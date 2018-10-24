Dr. Timothy Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Rodgers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Rodgers, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Locations
Rodgers Dermatology3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 102, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 704-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an expert Dermatologist! Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Timothy Rodgers, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255395067
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Warts, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodgers speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.