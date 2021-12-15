Dr. Timothy Root, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Root is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Root, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Root, MD
Dr. Timothy Root, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL.
Dr. Root works at
Dr. Root's Office Locations
-
1
Tomoka Optical345 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 330, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-4244
-
2
Tomoka Optical790 Dunlawton Ave Ste A, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 767-0053
-
3
Tomoka Optical21 Hospital Dr Ste 160, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-3711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Root?
I had an emergency situation and Dr. Root helped me resolve it, assuring me that there was no more serious issue with my eyes, which was a great relief to me. Tomoka was very busy that day, and I am very grateful that they helped me so that I did not have to go to ER. I highly recommend Dr. Root and Tomoka. Thank you.
About Dr. Timothy Root, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1033322078
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Root has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Root accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Root has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Root works at
Dr. Root has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Root on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Root. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Root.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Root, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Root appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.