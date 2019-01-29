Dr. Timothy Runyon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Runyon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Runyon, DPM
Dr. Timothy Runyon, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Runyon's Office Locations
Tampa Bay Sports Medicine1401 16th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 894-0794Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and his staff is very friendly. The office is always clean.
About Dr. Timothy Runyon, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1881657740
Education & Certifications
- Fellow American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
Dr. Runyon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runyon has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Runyon speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.