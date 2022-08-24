See All Dermatologists in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Salmon works at Precision Dermatology in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Dermatology
    13640 N 99th Ave Ste 300, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 875-2600
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Prime Health Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Aug 24, 2022
    I have already shared a review with others on my personal social media pages. My experience with Dr. Timothy Salmon was excellent yesterday! The care I received from the staff and from Dr. Salmon was superior. It was such a breath of fresh air to be seen and treated by older wisdom with years of medical experience behind what he does. He treated the whole symptoms and got me started on treatment to an allergic reaction none of the other doctors have ever recommended (an increased antihistimine dose, as opposed to being placed on an antibiotic). I really appreciate his wisdom and knowledge and am finally starting to experience relief for the first time in over a month. His bedside manner was terrific and really seemed to take care of all the issues I wanted to address. Very professional & highly recommend!
    Alicia — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245280031
    Education & Certifications

    • University MO
    • University of Texas Health Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salmon works at Precision Dermatology in Sun City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Salmon’s profile.

    Dr. Salmon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

