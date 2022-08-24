Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Salmon works at
Locations
Precision Dermatology13640 N 99th Ave Ste 300, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 875-2600Monday7:00am - 3:45pmTuesday7:00am - 3:45pmWednesday7:00am - 3:45pmThursday7:00am - 3:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salmon?
I have already shared a review with others on my personal social media pages. My experience with Dr. Timothy Salmon was excellent yesterday! The care I received from the staff and from Dr. Salmon was superior. It was such a breath of fresh air to be seen and treated by older wisdom with years of medical experience behind what he does. He treated the whole symptoms and got me started on treatment to an allergic reaction none of the other doctors have ever recommended (an increased antihistimine dose, as opposed to being placed on an antibiotic). I really appreciate his wisdom and knowledge and am finally starting to experience relief for the first time in over a month. His bedside manner was terrific and really seemed to take care of all the issues I wanted to address. Very professional & highly recommend!
About Dr. Timothy Salmon, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1245280031
Education & Certifications
- University MO
- University of Texas Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pennsylvania State University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
