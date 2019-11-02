Dr. Timothy Sauber II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauber II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Sauber II, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Sauber II, MD
Dr. Timothy Sauber II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and Canonsburg General Hospital.
Dr. Sauber II's Office Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
- 2 20215 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (877) 660-6777
- 3 160 Gallery Dr Ste 100, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (877) 660-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sauber and staff are very professional! Did an excellent anterior hip replacement and I've recovered very quickly! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Timothy Sauber II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1003085671
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauber II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauber II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauber II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauber II has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauber II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauber II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauber II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauber II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauber II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.