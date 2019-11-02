Overview of Dr. Timothy Sauber II, MD

Dr. Timothy Sauber II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and Canonsburg General Hospital.



Dr. Sauber II works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.