Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Schaat works at Comprehensive Medical, Addiction and Psychiatric Services in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Medical Addiction & Psychiatric
    668 E 12225 S, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 572-8255
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 01, 2021
    Dr. Schaat is the best Dr. I have ever seen. He saved my son's life, and mine. I wish I could give him 10 stars. He is the best.
    Emily Timmins — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912032640
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Marys Fam Prac Pgrm
    Internship
    • Spokane Deaconess Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaat works at Comprehensive Medical, Addiction and Psychiatric Services in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Schaat’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

