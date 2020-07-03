Dr. Timothy Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Schaefer, MD
Dr. Timothy Schaefer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ridgeview Medical Center.
Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN6545 France Ave S Ste 350, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-2600
Ridgeview Specialty Clinics560 S Maple St Ste 400, Waconia, MN 55387 Directions (952) 920-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ridgeview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
I am 18 years old and had a breast reduction by Dr.Schaefer. I was super nervous and very hesitant but it was the best decision i’ve ever made. He did an amazing job
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Notre Dame
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.