See All Hand Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (24)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD

Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Schaub works at Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's Hospital in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Schaub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Surgery Center - East Valley
    5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0002
  2. 2
    Arizona Center for Hand Surgery PC
    370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
  3. 3
    Saguaro Children's Surgery
    1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Hand Fracture
Bedsores
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schaub?

    Apr 07, 2019
    Absolutely the best! Doctor Schaub performed two muscle/skin grafts on my son following a broken right leg and fractured left ankle. The first graft on the right leg was completed to absolute perfection. The graft on the left ankle was also completed to absolute perfection following a 6 hour surgery. The follow up visits were especially delightful in that Dr. Schaub and his staff are completely compassionate and caring individuals. My son says Dr. Schaub is his absolute favorite. Great job
    — Apr 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schaub to family and friends

    Dr. Schaub's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schaub

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912027798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schaub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaub has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.