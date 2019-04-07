Overview of Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD

Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Schaub works at Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's Hospital in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.