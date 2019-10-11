Overview

Dr. Timothy Schloss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Schloss works at Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.