Dr. Timothy Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Schneider, MD
Dr. Timothy Schneider, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Phillips Eye Institute
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Schneider and Champion Eye1909 Beach Blvd Ste 101, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider has to be the best doctor in the world! I noticed we were at the end of an antibiotic Eye drop prescription and the pharmacy that could renew it was closed. We called the office number and pressed the appropriate number for Dr. Schneider and he answered right away and he faxed in the prescription. Within minutes my Publix pharmacy texted me that the prescription was ready! Wow, this is the way medicine should be! The best part, is that we saved $160 because this is antibiotic was just fine!
About Dr. Timothy Schneider, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1730181983
Education & Certifications
- Phillips Eye Institute
- Johns Hopkins Hosp-Wilmer Eye Inst
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.