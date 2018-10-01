Dr. Timothy Schoettle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoettle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Schoettle, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Schoettle, MD
Dr. Timothy Schoettle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Schoettle's Office Locations
Howell-Allen Clinic - Saint Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-9543
Pmedical Group490 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (800) 668-9410Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Neurosurgical Anesthesiologistplc2011 Murphy Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, great environment, great results
About Dr. Timothy Schoettle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
