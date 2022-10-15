See All Otolaryngologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Timothy Scott, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Scott, MD

Dr. Timothy Scott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Scott works at Diablo Valley ENT in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diablo Valley ENT
    2623 Shadelands Dr Ste 1, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 933-8462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 15, 2022
    He is the best specialist doctor I know in the bay area he did a surgery for my mom and my husband I’m so grateful my name is Mariam Nawabi
    Mariam Nawabi — Oct 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Scott, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Scott, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760439160
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc
    • Uc
    • Uc
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
