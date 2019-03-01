Overview of Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD

Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Duluth.



Dr. Seidelmann works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.