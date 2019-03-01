Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Duluth.
Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building)502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I have been to several pain doctors over the years, but Dr. Seidelmann is by far the best I have ever been to. He talks your language and totally cares about your needs! He gave me a painless injection in a short amount of time. Excellent results. He will be my go to guy in the future. Thank you Dr. Seidelmann!
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Dr. Seidelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidelmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidelmann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidelmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidelmann.
