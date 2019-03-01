See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Duluth, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD

Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Duluth.

Dr. Seidelmann works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seidelmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building)
    502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Headache
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Spinal Nerve Block
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Peripheral Nerve Block
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Acute Postoperative Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Stellate Ganglion Block
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2019
    I have been to several pain doctors over the years, but Dr. Seidelmann is by far the best I have ever been to. He talks your language and totally cares about your needs! He gave me a painless injection in a short amount of time. Excellent results. He will be my go to guy in the future. Thank you Dr. Seidelmann!
    Terry H. Fairclough in Hayward, WI — Mar 01, 2019
    Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD
    Dr. Seidelmann's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Seidelmann

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1396803136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Duluth

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Seidelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seidelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidelmann works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Seidelmann’s profile.

    Dr. Seidelmann has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidelmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidelmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

