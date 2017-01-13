Dr. Timothy Shanahan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Shanahan, DO
Overview of Dr. Timothy Shanahan, DO
Dr. Timothy Shanahan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestertown, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Shanahan's Office Locations
UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Chestertown126 Philosophers Ter Ste 100, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 822-5571
UM Shore Medical Group - Cardiology at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr Ste 310, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 822-5571
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor, non intrusive and works with his patience.
About Dr. Timothy Shanahan, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
