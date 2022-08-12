Overview of Dr. Timothy Shannon, MD

Dr. Timothy Shannon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Shannon works at Augusta-Aiken Orthopedic Specialists in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.