Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD

Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.

Dr. Sharpe works at Milford OB-GYN Physicians, PC in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Pelvic Abscess and Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharpe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milford Ob. Gyn. Physicians P C.
    309 Seaside Ave Ste 203-204, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 878-5913

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Pelvic Abscess
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 12, 2021
    Dr. Sharpe is by far my favorite MD! I recently moved to the Milford area and needed a new physician, I was immediately blown away with the experience of him and his office. From his staff, to his professionalism and incredibly pleasant demeanor, he is very inspirational. As a future medical professional, I felt extremely comfortable in his office and really appreciate his patient care skills.
    About Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043239650
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharpe works at Milford OB-GYN Physicians, PC in Milford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sharpe’s profile.

    Dr. Sharpe has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Pelvic Abscess and Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

