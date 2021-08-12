Overview of Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD

Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.



Dr. Sharpe works at Milford OB-GYN Physicians, PC in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Pelvic Abscess and Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.