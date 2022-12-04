See All Rheumatologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD

Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Shaver works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Shaver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas
    1921 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 462-2570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shaver?

    Dec 04, 2022
    His office staff if kind and considerate. He is very through and listens to your needs.
    Mary Meyer — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shaver to family and friends

    Dr. Shaver's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shaver

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336145804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Oklahoma
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaver works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Shaver’s profile.

    Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.