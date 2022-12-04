Overview of Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD

Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Shaver works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.