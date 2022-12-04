Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD
Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Shaver works at
Dr. Shaver's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas1921 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 462-2570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaver?
His office staff if kind and considerate. He is very through and listens to your needs.
About Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1336145804
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaver works at
Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaver speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.