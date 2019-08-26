Dr. Timothy Shea, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Shea, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Shea, DPM
Dr. Timothy Shea, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center.
Dr. Shea's Office Locations
Byron Carrasco D.P.M.2485 High School Ave Ste 214, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-8474
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Shea is so knowledgeable and great. Dr. Shea always puts me at ease. The office staff makes me feel uncomfortable and most of the ladies are NOT helpful in making appointments. I "do" take it personally. So Dr. Shea 5 stars - Office Staff 1 1/2 stars.
About Dr. Timothy Shea, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1366513707
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shea speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.