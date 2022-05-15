Overview of Dr. Timothy Siegfried, DPM

Dr. Timothy Siegfried, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owasso, OK. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Siegfried works at Metro Tulsa Foot & Ankle Specs in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.