Dr. Timothy Sitter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Sitter works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.