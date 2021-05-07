Overview

Dr. Timothy Slaven, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Slaven works at Atlanticare Physician Group in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.