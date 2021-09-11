Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowerby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
Novato Office7120 Redwood Blvd, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 925-6900
Marin Gastroenterology200 Tamal Vista Blvd Ste 200, Corte Madera, CA 94925 Directions (415) 925-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sowerby is very knowledgeable very kind and put my mind at ease. Would definitely recommend him. I had both a colonoscopy and endoscopy.
About Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063475952
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Los Angeles
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London
