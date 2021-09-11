See All Gastroenterologists in Novato, CA
Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (94)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Sowerby works at Marin Gastroenterology in Novato, CA with other offices in Corte Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novato Office
    7120 Redwood Blvd, Novato, CA 94945 (415) 925-6900
    Marin Gastroenterology
    200 Tamal Vista Blvd Ste 200, Corte Madera, CA 94925 (415) 925-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Dr.Sowerby is very knowledgeable very kind and put my mind at ease. Would definitely recommend him. I had both a colonoscopy and endoscopy.
    Clare Trick — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD

    Education & Certifications

