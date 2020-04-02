Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD
Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Spiegel's Office Locations
Timothy M Spiegel MD1919 State St Ste 306, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 682-5752
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spiegel was a life saver for me. During the corona virus pandemic, Dr. Spiegel agreed to see me on short notice to evaluate an auto-immune problem that was seriously affecting my health, with potential for serious lifelong impacts. No other doctors were available in my immediate area. He coordinated with my primary Dr. and quickly determined from his evaluation at the appt and bloodwork previously completed what the issue was and I am now on my way to recovery. He is no nonsense, direct and gets down to business. I recommend Dr. Spiegel
About Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Affil Pgm
- Geo Washington University Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
