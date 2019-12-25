Overview of Dr. Timothy Spitler, MD

Dr. Timothy Spitler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Spitler works at Crossville Medical Group in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.