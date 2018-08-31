Overview

Dr. Timothy Spurling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spurling works at Mcleod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.