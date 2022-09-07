See All Podiatrists in Anniston, AL
Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Anniston, AL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM

Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stremmel works at Anniston Foot Care Center in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. Stremmel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anniston Foot Care Center
    708 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 238-9991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Staff and Doctor very friendly, took time needed to evaluate my condition. Well worth the 2 month wait to see Dr. Stremmel. Can highly recommend this doctor if you have problems with your feet.
    David Brandsma — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1750389649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

