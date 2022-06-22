Dr. Strigenz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Strigenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Strigenz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Strigenz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bozeman Health915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-1008
- 2 875 S Cottonwood Rd Ste 280, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 414-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strigenz?
I've had a lot of cortisone shots. Dr Strigenz is the best
About Dr. Timothy Strigenz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801991682
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strigenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strigenz works at
Dr. Strigenz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strigenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strigenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strigenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.