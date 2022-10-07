Dr. Timothy Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Kim, MD
Dr. Timothy Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Clinton Township Women's Health Associates37400 Garfield Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 286-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Kim for both of my children. Total of 21 years and will never see any other dr.
About Dr. Timothy Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
