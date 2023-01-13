Overview of Dr. Timothy Sweo, MD

Dr. Timothy Sweo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Sweo works at SPORTS ORTHOPEDICS & SPINE in Jackson, TN with other offices in Dyersburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.