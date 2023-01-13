Dr. Timothy Sweo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Sweo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Sweo, MD
Dr. Timothy Sweo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Sweo works at
Dr. Sweo's Office Locations
Sports Orthopedics & Spine569 Skyline Dr Ste 100, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 427-7888
Sports Orthopedics and Spine1855 US Highway 51 Byp N Ste B, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 285-1585
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Over the past 17 years I have had 4 visits for physical issues with Dr. Sweo. He has never steered me wrong. Excellent!
About Dr. Timothy Sweo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760441471
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweo works at
Dr. Sweo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweo.
