Dr. Timothy Syperek, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL.
Coastal Podiatry and Wound Care421 Kingsley Ave Ste 401, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 605-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind and deserving of respect for his honesty, trustworthiness and quality of care. He is rather quiet for a doctor but I am respectful of that because we are not all the same. I had bunion surgery today and he did an excellent job and I appreciate that so much. I am having absolutely no pain and I plan to follow his after care directions very closely.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
