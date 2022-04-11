Dr. Timothy Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Tang, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Tang, MD
Dr. Timothy Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Timothy T Tang MD PA17531 FM 529 Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 858-4846
Timothy T Tang MD PA12579 Richmond Ave Ste 800, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 558-9016
Andrew Tang MD PA16506 FM 529 Rd Ste 116, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 858-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Tang because I had Covic and he knew just what to do about it. Thanks to Dr tang I recovered from this sickness.
About Dr. Timothy Tang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093805046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
