Overview of Dr. Timothy Teel, DO

Dr. Timothy Teel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their residency with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine



Dr. Teel works at Diagnostic Clinic of Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.