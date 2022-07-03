Dr. Timothy Teel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Teel, DO
Dr. Timothy Teel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their residency with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview707 Hollybrook Dr # 200, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 291-6194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My child came with constant runny nose and ear infections. Dr Teel put tubes in and recommended some diet changes that he believed were causing the issue. After 30 days my kiddo is drainage free and can hear great. Super thankful for Dr. Teel!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1891935029
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Iowa State University
Dr. Teel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teel has seen patients for Otitis Media and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teel.
