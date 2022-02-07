Dr. Timothy Thaller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Thaller, MD
Dr. Timothy Thaller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Evans Memorial Hospital.
East Georgia Urologic Clinic PC614 E Grady St, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 764-9001
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I though5 that he was excellent! Wait time was short and he cares. I liked him.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407849706
- D D Eisenhower Va M C
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Thaller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thaller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thaller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaller.
