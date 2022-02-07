Overview of Dr. Timothy Thaller, MD

Dr. Timothy Thaller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Evans Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thaller works at East Georgia Urologic Clinic in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.