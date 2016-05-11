See All Neurologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD

Neurology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD

Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Thoits works at SHMG Neurology Hospitalists - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thoits' Office Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Neurology Hospitalists - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Rm 7251, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7900
  2. 2
    SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7104
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Seizure Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Seizure Disorders
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 11, 2016
    Dr. Thoits is very knowledgable in his field. He takes the time to listen and understand you. He also makes sure you don't have any questions before you leave. I was very bummed when they shifted dr's around and I lost Dr. Thoits after seeing him for almost ten years.
    Tom S. in Grand Rapids, MI — May 11, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881641694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

