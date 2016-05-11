Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD
Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Thoits' Office Locations
SHMG Neurology Hospitalists - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Rm 7251, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7104Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thoits is very knowledgable in his field. He takes the time to listen and understand you. He also makes sure you don't have any questions before you leave. I was very bummed when they shifted dr's around and I lost Dr. Thoits after seeing him for almost ten years.
About Dr. Timothy Thoits, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881641694
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thoits has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thoits accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thoits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoits.
