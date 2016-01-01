Dr. Timothy Thress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Thress, MD
Dr. Timothy Thress, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.
Healthsource of Ohio Inc5400 DuPont Cir Ste A, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 474-2870
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thress has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thress accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thress. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thress.
