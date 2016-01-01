Overview of Dr. Timothy Thress, MD

Dr. Timothy Thress, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Thress works at Healthsource of Ohio Inc in Milford, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.