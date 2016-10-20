Overview of Dr. Timothy Thurber, MD

Dr. Timothy Thurber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from UNAH and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thurber works at Children's Doctor in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.