Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD
Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from St Louis University Medical School and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Tolan's Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 792-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Zen Primary Care Clinics Pllc8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 792-6700
Southwest8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 792-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Tolan. I’ve been needing to get my tonsils removed, and through QuickCare I was booked for an appointment with him. He took a look at my tonsils and let me know that he was able to remove them for me! A month later I went into my tonsillectomy surgery nervous, but hopeful of the outcome. My healing process has went amazing, virtually no severe pain and I’ve returned to normal life very quickly. The staff around him is so caring and helpful as well, I really enjoyed my time for it being a relatively tough surgery to heal from. I attribute my great surgery not only to my recovery process, but Dr. Tolan’s amazing and diligent work. I am so grateful to have had a knowledgeable and great doctor like him to perform my first ever surgery, and I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a tonsillectomy as my experience was nothing short of perfect! Thanks again Dr. Tolan!
About Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1053378661
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital - Oakland
- St Louis University Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
