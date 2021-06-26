See All Otolaryngologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.6 (55)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD

Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from St Louis University Medical School and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Tolan works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tolan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada
    3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 792-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Zen Primary Care Clinics Pllc
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 792-6700
  3. 3
    Southwest
    8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 792-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (28)
    About Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053378661
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Hospital - Oakland
    Medical Education
    • St Louis University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
