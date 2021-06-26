Overview of Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD

Dr. Timothy Tolan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from St Louis University Medical School and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tolan works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.