Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD
Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Tim Tollestrup, M.D.3035 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 666-0463
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent knowledge of the peripheral nerve terrain. Very thorough consultation. I'm still processing my surgical outcome. I'm confident that if the outcome is not optimal, the next one will be as I am very impressed with this doctor!
About Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982711628
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Tollestrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tollestrup accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tollestrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Tollestrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tollestrup.
