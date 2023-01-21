Overview of Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD

Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Trainor works at Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.