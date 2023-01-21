Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trainor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD
Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Trainor works at
Dr. Trainor's Office Locations
Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Henderson2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 900-0519Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Durango6850 N Durango Dr Ste 216, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 896-5279
Main Office7195 Advanced Way, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 900-0296Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Trainor?
On12/12/2022 Dr. Trainor and his PA-C, Mia Foster completed a full right knee joint replacement at Southern Hills Hospital. During recovery I was told I would be allowed to go home right away. By the time I arrived home, my post-op meds had been delivered. To facilitate my recovery, Dr. Trainor had developed a complete live on-line video with all instructions needed to insure a successful outcome. This was like having a Surgeon make a house call during each day of post-op. By 12/19/22 I was astounded to find I was fully recovered and able to carry out all of my tasks including driving. I say this as all opinions on-line indicated a minimum 2-4 week to a max 3 month period before you would be ready to go. Also, Dr Trainor completed elbow surgery on me and a hip replacement on my wife Mary with similar outcomes. Kudos to Dr. Trainor & AOSM.
About Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598745655
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Univ Med Ctr
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trainor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trainor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trainor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trainor works at
Dr. Trainor has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trainor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Trainor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trainor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trainor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trainor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.