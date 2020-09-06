Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trainor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Gastroenterology Group AMC131 Cherokee Rose Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
it is always good
About Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871555136
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Alton Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
