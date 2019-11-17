Dr. Timothy Treece, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Treece, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Treece, MD
Dr. Timothy Treece, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Treece works at
Dr. Treece's Office Locations
Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery4030 Easton Sta Ste 260, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 246-6900
Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 246-6900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Treece was very knowledgeable and patient with me throughout my entire experience
About Dr. Timothy Treece, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
- Plastic Surgery
