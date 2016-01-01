Dr. Trulock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Trulock, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Trulock, MD
Dr. Timothy Trulock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Trulock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trulock's Office Locations
-
1
Albany Urology Clinic1950 PALMYRA RD, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 434-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trulock?
About Dr. Timothy Trulock, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1588659056
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trulock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trulock works at
Dr. Trulock has seen patients for Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Erectile Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trulock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trulock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trulock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trulock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trulock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.