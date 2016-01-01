Overview of Dr. Timothy Trulock, MD

Dr. Timothy Trulock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Trulock works at ALBANY UROLOGY CLINIC in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Erectile Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.