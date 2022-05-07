Overview

Dr. Timothy Tuel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Tuel works at Infectious Disease Group The in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.