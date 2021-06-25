See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD

Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Tweito works at Nevada Retina Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Cocoa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tweito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Retina Center
    6980 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-4500
  2. 2
    Rosner P Luss, MD
    3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 560, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-4500
  3. 3
    Florida Retina Specialists P.A.
    280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 735-8800
  4. 4
    Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital
    701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 799-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Retinal Telangiectasia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings

    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr Tweito the best retina surgeon!!!!
    Ana — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023066578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Shands At University Of Florida
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

