Overview of Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD

Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Tweito works at Nevada Retina Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Cocoa Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.