Dr. Timothy Tytle, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Tytle, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Tytle works at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.
    4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 752-3324

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 15, 2022
    He listens. He discovered my cerebral avm that was causing 24/loud pulsitile tinnitus after a local cardiologist said the sound was "in my head" as in psychosomatic. Well, it was in my head alright and finally cured after 4 embolization and radiosurgery finally at UCLA.. Just glad no more whooshing and bleed potential eliminated.
    CAROL N — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Tytle, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639137953
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Dr. Timothy Tytle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tytle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tytle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tytle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tytle works at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Tytle’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tytle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tytle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tytle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tytle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

