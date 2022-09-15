Dr. Timothy Tytle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tytle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Tytle, MD
Dr. Timothy Tytle, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-3324
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
He listens. He discovered my cerebral avm that was causing 24/loud pulsitile tinnitus after a local cardiologist said the sound was "in my head" as in psychosomatic. Well, it was in my head alright and finally cured after 4 embolization and radiosurgery finally at UCLA.. Just glad no more whooshing and bleed potential eliminated.
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Tytle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tytle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tytle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tytle.
